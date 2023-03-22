Sofia Coppola’s 16-year-old daughter has shared a video revealing that she was grounded for trying to charter a helicopter.

The teenager said in her now-viral video that she wanted to travel from New York to Maryland to have dinner with her camp friend.

Romy Mars said she tried to use the credit card of her father, Phoenix lead singer Thomas Mars.

While she hilariously tries to cook, without knowing the difference between garlic and onion, she talks about being a "nepotism kid."

