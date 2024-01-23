Sofia Vergara reveals reason behind Joe Manganiello divorce: ‘It’s not fair’

Sofia Vergara has revealed the reason behind her divorce from actor Joe Manganiello.

The Modern Family star split from Manganiello in 2023, after seven years of marriage.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper El Pais, Vergara opened up about the breakdown of her marriage.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” Vergara said.

“I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”