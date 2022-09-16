How softbois show signs of emotional abuse on dating apps

*TRIGGER WARNING*: A softboi isn’t like other men; he loves Tame Impala, can school you on feminist theory, and believes in freeing the nipple - but could this be a disarming veneer for something more insidious?

Creator of the iconic Beam Me Up Softboi Instagram account Iona David joins us this week to discuss the more sinister side of the softboi trope and what red flags we should be looking out for.