Watch: Spectacular ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse

A rare "ring of fire" eclipse of the sun thrilled millions of people across the US as it made its way across the Americas.

As the moon lined up between Earth and the sun, spectators were treated to a variety of spectacular views.

Footage captures the moment the moon gained a bright red border, or as it is commonly known a "ring of fire" when it moved into place and blocked out the sun.

The moon doesn't completely cover the sun during the annular solar eclipse, unlike during a total solar eclipse.