A young man who dressed up like his mother so he could use her ID to buy alcohol has gone viral with his funny TikTok clip.

Jiovanni Herrera, 21, dressed up like his mother Monique Meza, 41, to see if he could use her proof of age.

He donned a wig and some of his mother’s clothing — including a pair of skinny jeans, a maroon sweatshirt and some stylish accessories — before parading around in the popular clip.

“My son wanted to see if he could pass as me,” Meza wrote in the video. She added, “The answer is yes he can.”

The clip has now been watched more than 30 million times.