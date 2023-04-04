Cherry blossom ‘blizzard’ swirls in South Korea

A spectacular cherry blossom 'blizzard' blew in the wind in South Korea, marking the start of spring.

An unexpectedly early blooming of the flowers has prompted local officials to move their flower festivals to earlier dates in order to mark the occasion.

Cherry blossoms in Seoul began blooming on 25 March, two weeks earlier than average, according to the Korea Metrological Administration (KMA).

The city of Jinhae hosts South Korea's biggest cherry blossom festival, attracting two million visitors to a ten-day celebration which includes parades and fireworks.

