Escaped zebra gallops through streets of Seoul after making break from zoo

An escaped zebra walked, trotted, and galloped for hours in the busy streets of Seoul before emergency workers tranquillized the animal and brought it back to a zoo.

Footage shows Sero - a male that was born in 2021 - loose on the roads of South Korea’s capital before being caught and taken home.

The zebra was in stable condition and being examined by veterinarians as of Thursday evening (23 March).

Zoo officials are also investigating how the zebra managed to escape.

