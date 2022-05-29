Study claims alien life could be common on planets orbiting stars similar to our Sun

Aliens could be common on planets orbiting stars similar in size to our own Sun, according to new research.

Nearly half of such stars come in pairs - known as binary systems and their combined energy extends the habitable region further away - making it larger.

They heat each other’s worlds - meaning they have a greater chance of being orbited by one with liquid water.

Project leader Professor Jes Kristian Jorgensen, of Copenhagen University, said: “The result is exciting since the search for extra-terrestrial life will be equipped with several new, extremely powerful instruments within the coming years.”

Sign up for our newsletters.