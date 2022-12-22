Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Lifestyle

2022 in space: A look back at a landmark year in exploration

01:21

Holly Patrick | 1671707687

2022 in space: A look back at a landmark year in exploration

This year has been an incredible 12 months in space exploration.

May saw a supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way - known as Sagittarius A* - captured in an image for the first time.

In July, Nasa released mesmerising images of nebulas taken by the James Webb telescope that was launched on Christmas Day in 2021.

China finished its new space station, Tiangong, in November, which became the second permanently inhabited space outpost.

Nasa ended the year by sending the unmanned Orion spacecraft to the moon.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

01:09

Grandmother with brussels sprouts phobia 'dreads Christmas'

00:56

Adorable rescue dogs go wild as they choose Christmas toys

00:58

Danny DeVito reveals he was a ‘part-time mortician’ for his dead hairdressing clients

00:55

Winter solstice: Lanterns illuminate Brighton streets

Editor's Picks

03:40

What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions

01:16

World leaders and dignitaries Zelensky has met since the beginning of Russia's invasion

05:22

A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

05:43

A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions

More Editor's Picks

02:55

Weird and wonderful Christmas traditions from around the world

00:50

Toronto shooting: Five killed in Canada condo attack

12:01

Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin

03:10

War in Ukraine: Are Putin and Zelensky ready for peace talks?

News

02:56

Winter storm: Americans rush home for holidays before ‘historic’ Arctic blast hits

00:51

Afghan women in Kabul cry as Taliban enforces university ban

01:16

China experiences surge of Covid cases as officials change definition of deaths

00:39

Powerful 6.4-magnitude Californian earthquake visualised in USGS simulation

More News

00:25

FTX: Sam Bankman-Fried arrives back in US after extradition from Bahamas

00:40

Handsworth: At least one dead as three people stabbed in Birmingham

00:35

Thousands trapped at Iceland airport as extreme weather grounds flights

00:36

Biden says Russia is 'using winter as a weapon' to freeze and starve Ukrainians

US News

00:39

Powerful 6.4-magnitude Californian earthquake visualised in USGS simulation

00:25

FTX: Sam Bankman-Fried arrives back in US after extradition from Bahamas

00:53

Zelensky presents Biden with Ukrainian soldier’s award during White House visit

00:45

Joe Biden welcomes Ukrainian president Zelensky to The White House

More US News

04:04

US braces for potential 'bomb cyclone' as cold weather threatens holiday travel chaos

00:50

Volodymyr Zelensky to make trip to US in first foreign visit since war began

02:47

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape and sexual assault in second sex crimes trial

00:20

‘Gate of the Exonerated’ unveiled, honouring wrongly-convicted Central Park Five

Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

13:45

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'? | Behind The Headlines

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

You Ask The Questions

03:40

What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions

05:43

A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions

05:33

Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions

07:58

The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The Questions

More You Ask The Questions

07:54

Who’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022? | You Ask The Questions

07:05

What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The Questions

06:42

What have we learned from the opening games of Qatar 2022? | You Ask The Questions

04:49

Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions

On The Ground

05:22

A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

07:29

Ending the war on drug users in New York | On The Ground

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

10:41

Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground

More On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

Sport

01:03

Beth Mead: Lioness named BBC Sports Personality of the Year

00:32

Franco Harris, Hall of Famer and Steelers legend, dies aged 72

01:01

Carlos Correa reportedly agrees to 12-year $315m contract with New York Mets

00:33

Adidas sells out of Messi jerseys after Argentina’s World Cup victory

More Sport

02:43

Thousands gather for Argentina World Cup victory parade through Buenos Aires

00:44

Steve Borthwick succeeds Eddie Jones as England rugby head coach

01:45

Beth Mead tipped to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year after shortlist revealed

01:43

Moment Argentina squad return home after winning World Cup 2022

Climate

00:40

Cop15: Moment historic UN deal reached to protect one-third of world’s nature

00:35

Stunning winter scenes take over China’s Jingpo lake as 130ft Diaoshuilou Waterfall freezes

02:57

Climate change-induced drought and rising temperatures threatening food stocks for millions in Madagascar

00:45

Just Stop Oil protesters block traffic on Old Kent Road in slow march

More Climate

00:43

Cop27: Delegates remain divided on crucial summit’s final day

02:04

Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27

04:49

Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions

01:03

UN secretary-general tells Cop27: ‘We are on a highway to climate hell’

Decomplicated

04:02

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:08

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

Premier League

01:08

Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club

01:03

Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress

00:47

Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it

01:46

Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch

More Premier League

00:50

Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte

01:02

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal

01:02

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up

01:13

Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss

Culture

00:44

Paul McCartney remembers struggling to grieve for John Lennon before writing 'Here Today'

01:09

Robert De Niro ‘good’ after woman tried to steal presents from his Christmas tree

01:46

Who are Bob Dylan's favourite musicians?

01:37

Terry Hall’s final days revealed as fellow musicians pay tribute to The Specials singer

More Culture

01:30

James Gunn says backlash over Henry Cavill axing as Superman is 'unkind'

01:47

Margaret Atwood fans praise author’s comments on Roe v Wade

02:24

Don Winslow: ‘History might record that Joe Biden saved democracy’

03:13

‘I could escape’: George RR Martin on how books shaped his childhood

Binge or Bin

03:26

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teased major bombshells - so did it deliver? | Binge or Bin

03:17

Season 3 of His Dark Materials visually ‘better than ever before’ | Binge or Bin

12:01

Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin

03:27

Netflix’s Wednesday is Jenna Ortega’s ‘massive breakthrough moment’

More Binge or Bin

02:16

Each episode of Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom: Exodus is ‘like an arthouse film’ | Binge or Bin

11:01

Wednesday & The Kingdom | Binge or Bin

10:07

The Crown & Fleischmann is in Trouble | Binge or Bin

07:49

The Crown season 5 more like ‘ITV drama than high budget Netflix must-watch’

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Millennial Love

32:48

Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world

01:25

Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’, author Louise O’Neill claims

26:51

Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate

01:21

Author Jodi Picoult says anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to transgender people

More Millennial Love

01:26

Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life

44:20

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze

01:10

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film

01:21

Porn director and actor Vex Ashley explains the reality of sex work

IndyBest

01:24

Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

04:29:59

Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022

04:39:48

Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

01:17

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:13

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help the Middle East achieve net zero at SGI 2022

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in