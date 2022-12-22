2022 in space: A look back at a landmark year in exploration

This year has been an incredible 12 months in space exploration.

May saw a supermassive black hole at the heart of the Milky Way - known as Sagittarius A* - captured in an image for the first time.

In July, Nasa released mesmerising images of nebulas taken by the James Webb telescope that was launched on Christmas Day in 2021.

China finished its new space station, Tiangong, in November, which became the second permanently inhabited space outpost.

Nasa ended the year by sending the unmanned Orion spacecraft to the moon.

