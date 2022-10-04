Rover tested out in Milton Keynes quarry before blasting off to Mars or the Moon

A planetary rover is being tested out at a quarry near Milton Keynes to see if it has what it takes to be sent further afield - space.

Aerospace company Airbus has been working on the Sample Fetch Rover programme since 2018, and says the quarry test is the next step toward planet exploration.

The quarry landscape provides a unique terrain for these trials, according to the company.

Airbus testing project lead Ben Dobke explains how they’re testing the prototype, and what it means for their project.

