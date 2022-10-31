Telescope captures the ghost of giant star in stunning footage

The ghostly remains of a giant star captured by a telescope reveal a tapestry of colours and waves.

After a massive star’s life ended in a powerful explosion some 11,000 years ago, the stunning structure of pink and orange clouds is all that remains.

When the biggest stars reach the end of their lives, they often go out with a bang, in an outburst called a supernova.

The explosions cause shockwaves that move through the surrounding gas, compressing it and creating intricate thread-like structures.

