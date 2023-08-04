The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured new images of the Ring Nebula revealing intricate details.

The shots, released on Thursday 3 August by an international team of astronomers from University College London and the University of Manchester, showcase the nebula in unprecedented detail.

They provide scientists and the public with a mesmerising view of the celestial wonder also known as Messier 57.

To many astronomy fans, the Ring Nebula is a well-known object that is visible throughout the summer and is located in the constellation Lyra.

It has a characteristic doughnut-like structure of glowing gas that gave the Ring Nebula its name.