Moment SpaceX launch Japanese lander to moon

SpaceX has launched a private Japanese moon lander carrying a UAE rover to the moon.

This footage shows the moment of liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Sunday, 11 December.

Tokyo-based company ispace’s launch marks the first-ever lunar mission and the first of its kind by a private company.

The successful deployment of the mission was confirmed by SpaceX on Twitter.

In a tweet following the launch, space said: “Thank you to all who joined us in witnessing this historic moment.”

