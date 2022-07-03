Tourists walk through Spanish mountains with wolves

A man in a remote corner of southern Spain is running a unique tourist attraction - walking with wolves.

Miguel Angel Gonzalez Carrillo has raised three litters of wolves, and offers small groups the opportunity to walk with the animals in Instincion, a municipality in Andalusia's Almeria province.

Gonzalez Carrillo also takes his pack of wolves into cities to work with people with autism and Alzheimer's disease.

According to the Spanish Inventory of Land Animals there are approximately 2,000 Iberian wolves in Spain.

