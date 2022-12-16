‘Dating wrapped’: TikToker shares hilarious Spotify-inspired roundup of dating life

A TikToker has shared a hilarious Spotify Wrapped-inspired roundup of her dating exploits over the past year.

Emily Cass, 24, talks through her highs and lows of the past year in this slide-show presentation she shared with her followers.

Highlights include dodging STIs, two holiday flings, a sex party, and sleeping with her best friend "multiple times."

She happily declares that she broke her personal record by only crying over three men in 2022.

Add in some "old flames" trying to "reignite the fire" and some awkward encounters, and that's a wrap.

