Pregnant Stacey Solomon appears to accidentally reveal baby’s gender

Stacey Solomon appeared to accidentally reveal her baby’s gender after going for an ultrasound scan with husband Joe Swash.

The pair are expecting their third child together and have been playfully arguing over whose lips their unborn child has inherited.

Sharing their discussion with Instagram followers, Solomon referred to her baby as “he” on a number of occasions, appearing to reveal the sex.

“Joe thinks its got his mouth and I think he’s got my mouth. He’s got my lips,” she says, before posting a video of the scan.

