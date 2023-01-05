Stacey Solomon hints she could go into labour at any moment as she builds baby caddy

Stacey Solomon has hinted she could go into labour at any time, as she took to Instagram to reveal she is preparing a caddy full of essentials for her unborn baby.

The Loose Women star announced she is expecting her fifth child - her third with Joe Swash - last month.

“Just in case I go into labour early or anything, it’s so nice to know that I’ve got all the essentials in the little caddy I got next to me that I can have in my room,” Solomon said.

