Tiny ‘Stanley cup’ toy for babies sells out immediately amid cup craze

Fisher-Price have released their a tiny ‘Stanley cup’ lookalike for babies, which has already sold out amid the craze for the cups.

The stainless steel water bottles have become the latest trend, largely thanks to going viral on TikTok.

The ‘Wake Up and Learn Coffee Mug’ toy, shaped just like a miniature Stanley cup, features colourful lights and more than 20 songs and phrases.

Flipping the lid reveals mocha-colored rattle beads on one side and a matcha latte swirl on the other side.

The popularity of Stanley products has resulted in an epidemic of sorts, with long lines for limited-edition cups, warnings of counterfeit items being sold by scammers, and even arrests for stolen Stanley cups.