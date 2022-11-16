‘Brave’ rat fights off two magpies after being attacked in street

Footage shows the moment a “brave” rat took on two magpies after it was attacked on a residential street.

Sharon Dring, 65, captured the dramatic fight between the rodent and the large birds outside her home in Stoke-on-Trent last Friday (11 November).

The brown rat was seen leaping through the air and bearing its teeth despite being outnumbered by the bigger magpies when they swooped.

Sharon said the rodent stood its ground and put up a “fight for its life”, eventually forcing the birds to fly away.

