Extraordinary moment stray mother dog brings sick puppy to vet

A heartwarming incident took place in Istanbul’s Beylikduzu Alfa Veterinary Clinic on 13 January when a stray dog brought her puppy clutched in her mouth to a vet clinic’s doorstep.

It was initially thought to be dead, but later veterinarian Baturalp Dogan arrived and heard a faint heartbeat.

He said: “When I checked it with a needle, we noticed a very slow heartbeat. That’s why I said, ‘It’s a hope, maybe he’ll live,’ and we started the fight.”

Mr Dogan commended the dog’s extraordinary act and thought she may have seen local community members take another of her puppies to the clinic - showing her it’s a safe place.

Both of the puppies are now safe and under the clinic’s supervision.