Ellie Leach is gearing up for Strictly Come Dancing Live as the tour kicks off in Birminghan on Friday 19 January, to Sunday 21 January.

The Coronation Street actress is reuiniting with Vito Coppola on the dance floor a month after the pair won the Glitterball Trophy.

“It’s gone so fast, like over Christmas it went really really quick,” the actress said alongside her dance partner.

“I’m excited to be back, I’m so happy to be dancing again.”

The Strictly Live tour will start in Birmingham, before heading elsewhere including Glasgow, Liverpool, and London’s O2 in early February.