Strictly’s Layton and Nikita perform passionate tango that stuns the judges

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin performed a passionate tango to stun the judges on Strictly Come Dancing during the live show on Saturday 11 November.

The duo danced on the notes of the electro-pop ballad Tattoo by Loreen, while delivering elegance and intense stares on the dancefloor.

The judges' scores were very flattering for the ‘Bad Education’ star and his dance partner, with three 10 and one 9 for a total of 39 points.

This performance has brought Layton Williams back to the top of the leaderboard, swapping positions with Ellie Leach.