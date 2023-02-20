Stroke survivor moves hand for first time in nine years after spinal stimulation

Footage shared by the University of Pittsburgh shows stroke survivor Heather Rendulic using a new spinal simulation to help her move her hand and arm for the first time in nine years.

While being stimulated, Ms Rendulic was able to fully open and close her fist, lift and move a can of soup, and even use a fork and knife to cut a piece of steak.

After suffering a stroke in 2012 at 22-years-old, Ms Rendulic was left with no mobility in her left hand as a result of chronic post-stroke muscle weakness.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.