Students in Philippines wear bizarre ‘anti-cheating’ hats to block peripheral vision

Footage shows students in the Philippines wearing bizarre “anti-cheating” hats to prevent them from looking at their classmates’ papers while taking their midterms exams.

The pupils - studying engineering - wore the amusing headgear made from recycled household materials during tests at Bicol University in Legazpi City earlier this month.

Each hat was designed to obscure their peripheral vision and teacher Joy Mandane-Ortiz said she implemented the idea after seeing similar efforts while scrolling through her social media feed.

“I wanted to try it for my class to remind them to be honest,” she said.

