Suki Waterhouse issued a defiant statement on Instagram after the birth of her first child with Robert Pattinson.

Describing her fourth trimester as full of "exhilarating joy" with "so much laughter, tears, [and] hormones," the actress and singer reflected on her postpartum body.

"I'm proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period," Waterhouse wrote.

It comes after Waterhouse shared the first photo of her baby - a Polaroid of her cradling her child in a love-heart blanket.