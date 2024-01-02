Simon Calder’s top tips for booking the best summer holiday deals

The Independent travel correspondent Simon Calder has shared his top tips for booking a summer holiday in 2024.

Comparing deals like with like to ensure you’re getting the best deal possible is essential when searching for your trip, Calder told This Morning hosts Rylan Clark and Josie Gibson on Tuesday (2 January).

There are several ways a headline price can increase, so make sure you’re checking what each deal entails - such as baggage allowance, transfers, and meal arrangements, Calder added before sharing his standout picks for summer holiday trips this year.