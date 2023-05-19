Sunday Times Rich List: Adele and Harry Styles among wealthiest people in UK under 35

Adele, Harry Styles, and Ed Sheeran are among some of the wealthiest under-35s in the UK, according to the 2023 Sunday Times Rich List.

The newspaper’s annual compilation detailing the most affluent people in the country listed all three musicians as having wealth higher than £150 million after seeing success in both the UK and the US.

The billionaire Hinduja family topped the main rich list for the second year in a row as their fortune jumped by more than £6bn.

