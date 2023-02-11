Rhino predicts which team will win Super Bowl LVII

A rhino at Phoenix Zoo in Arizona has given his verdict on who will win the Super Bowl on Sunday, 12 February.

Eight-year-old Chutti was presented with two boxes in his enclosure, one bearing the Philadelphia Eagles logo and the other the Kansas City Chiefs’, each with a different scent.

Footage posted on Twitter by the zoo shows Chutti making his selection, pushing open the lid of the box.

The 57th Super Bowl kicks off on Sunday at 11:30pm GMT (4:30pm ET).

