Woman has £200K surgery to replace her jaw with stomach fat

A woman whose jaw broke down due to a rare condition has undergone surgery to use her belly fat to reconstruct her face.

Izzy Sehon, 22, was just a toddler when her mother realised her jaw was "different," and has gone through six sets of braces.

In 2020 she was diagnosed with idiopathic condylar resorption, leading her jaw to become "non-existent."

In this video, Izzy shows off the results of her operation, albeit while she still felt "swollen" and "numb."

Now, she's delighted with the results and her new appearance, and "can’t wait to eat a camel apple."

