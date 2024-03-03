Sydney Sweeney addresses Glen Powell rumours in SNL monologue

Sydney Sweeney hilariously dismissed rumours of a romance with Glen Powell during her debut SNL monologue on Saturday (2 March) after months of online speculation about the Anyone But You co-stars.

TheEuphoria actor, 26, addressed the fan theories that erupted after it emerged that Powell and his girlfriend Gigi Paris had broken up after the movie was filmed.

Sweeney also addressed a TikToker who claimed to be her nutritionist, joking that her appearance was achieved by running, avoiding sugar, and taking the weight loss drug Ozempic.