Olivia Colman impressed by fan’s tattoo of her face during red carpet meeting

Olivia Colman was shocked to meet a fan with a tattoo of her face as she greeted crowds on the red carpet.

The Hollywood star also snapped a picture of the ink and stroked the fan’s arm.

“Oh my God! Nutter!” Colman says during the warm exchange, joking that there could be another tattoo “on your arse”.

She was walking the red carpet for the Empire of Light premiere during the BFI London Film Festival this week.

