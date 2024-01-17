Taylor Swift fans have been left heartbroken over Jason Kelce’s NFL retirement.

Swifties took to social media to share their reactions to the Philadelphia Eagles star - brother of Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce - calling time on his career.

“Why am I crying over some football player I’d never heard of six months ago?” one wrote on social media website X.

Following the Eagles’ season-ending playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night (15 January), Kelce informed teammates that he’s retiring.

The all-pro center spent 13 years in the NFL.