Fans think they caught Travis Kelce making serious confession about Taylor Swift

Fans think they have caught Travis Kelce making a big admission about Taylor Swift.

Speaking about his WSJ Magazine cover story with his brother Jason on their New Heights podcast, the NFL star said he was happy with the way the article portrayed him and his “love” for both Kansas City and the people in his life.

While he didn’t mention Swift directly, fans believe he was referencing the singer as he speaks extensively about their relationship in the article itself.

“I swear he was about to say ‘my love for Taylor’ and stopped himself,” one Swiftie wrote after listening to the podcast.

“My delusion says he basically just proposed to her so...” another fan said.