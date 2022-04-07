Creepy video shows Tesla detecting people in empty cemetery

A Tesla driver has shared a creepy video of his car detecting pedestrians in a cemetery when no one was visible.

Edgar Osornia, who goes by @iam3dgar on TikTok, filmed the moment his dashboard display indicated a person was walking in various directions close to his vehicle.

But panning the camera around as he slowly moved through the cemetery, Edgar revealed there was no one close by.

The chilling clip has since been viewed over three million times, with some on social media joking that his Tesla has a "sixth sense".

