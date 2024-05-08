Wildlife officers help baby elephant stuck in mud while patrolling for poachers

Thailand wildlife officers rescued a baby elephant that was stuck in mud as they patrolled a forest for poachers on 3 May.

Rangers discovered the three-year-old animal while conducting searches at Thap Lan National Park in Prachinburi province.

They dug around the hole and laid down thin branches to create an angled pathway for the elephant to climb.

The rangers were unsuccessful so returned the next day with more equipment, but the elephant had gone and adult footprints were found in the area.

National park head Prawatsart Chanthep said the youngster was retrieved by its mother and their herd.