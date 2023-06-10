Wild elephant gatecrashes family dinner in Thailand

Footage captures the moment a wild elephant gatecrashed a family’s dinner outside their home in Thailand.

The family’s pet Siberian Husky first spotted the huge creature, barking at it to draw attention.

Seconds later, the elephant began to wander close to the property as the family leaped out of their seats.

Resident Than Payup said: “We were having food over a celebration when the unexpected guest arrived.”

“We didn’t think the dog was barking at a gigantic animal. It was so scary.”

The creature eventually left and no-one was hurt.