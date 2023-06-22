‘Angry’ Elephant chases a motorcyclist riding down forest road

Footage shows the moment an elephant chases a motorcycle rider trying to pass through a forest road.

The wild jumbo stalled traffic as it checked cars and delivery trucks for sugar cane in Sa Kaeo province, Thailand, on 17 May.

But the elephant - already annoyed after failing to find food in his vehicle inspection -turned angry and tried to charge at a rider that got too close behind it.

“I will definitely not try doing that again. The elephant was angry that there was no sugar cane from the trucks. I almost died,” Warakorn Noijajran said.