Slithering 12ft python sends terrified customers fleeing from restaurant

Watch the moment a huge python sends terrified customers fleeing from a noodle restaurant in Thailand.

CCTV footage shows the 12ft reptile slithering on the floor between the two aisles of tables before diners ran out in panic in Bangkok.

The snake - a reticulated python - was unhurt and later caught by animal rescuers, while no one was injured during the incident.

Found throughout Southeast Asia, where they live in forests, swamps, canals and even in cities, the species is one of the world’s largest snakes and can eat humans, cats, dogs, birds and rats.