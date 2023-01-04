Rescue worker catches deadly cobra by hand after freeing it from mouse trap

A rescue worker caught a deadly cobra by hand after freeing it from a mouse trap in southern Thailand.

The reptile was discovered hissing behind a coffee shop near a fuel station in Nakhon Si Thammarat province on 25 December.

A specialist team managed to grab the snake by hand as it slithered across a pavement.

Rescue worker Surasit Ratcharak said: “Coffee shop staff heard the snake hissing so they followed the sound and found a cobra stuck in a mouse trap.”

“I believe it was trying to catch a mouse but became stuck.”

