Moment deadly cobra drops from ceiling onto teenage girl’s shoulder

CCTV footage shows the moment a live cobra dropped from the ceiling onto a teenager’s shoulder.

The 15-year-old was relaxing on a sofa playing with her phone when the reptile emerged from a small gap in the room in Thailand.

The snake dangled above the teenager’s head before flopping onto the couch, sending her running away in panic.

A rescue team was called and managed to catch the serpent.

“It was a miracle she wasn’t bitten. The cobra was very hostile towards the animal rescuers,” the girl’s mother said.