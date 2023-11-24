Thanksgiving in space: ISS astronauts show off meal in holiday message

Nasa astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara celebrated Thanksgiving in space this year.

The pair shared their thoughts about spending the holiday away from Earth and detailed some of the foods that they enjoyed while in orbit in a special message from the International Space Station.

Moghbeli and O’Hara are currently working alongside European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Satoshi Furukawa.

“We will be celebrating Thanksgiving together in space, but are thoughts are with our families at home, and everyone else on Earth celebrating,” Mogensen said.