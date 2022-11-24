Lemurs enjoy Thanksgiving feast at Chicago zoo

A pair of ring-tailed lemurs chowed down on a tasty Thanksgiving feast at a zoo in Chicago, Illinois.

This video shows the furry fellas snacking happily ahead of the holidays, part of a long-running tradition at Brookfield Zoo.

Lucky lemurs Moses and Skinner gobbled up "turkey legs” made of primate biscuits, mini sweet potato pies, cranberries, carrots, a green bean casserole, corn on the cob, a side salad, and grape juice.

To really bring the Thanksgiving vibes, the zoo even threw in a mini couch and recliner for after the meal.

