Family of three-year-old brain cancer survivor get surprise home makeover

The holidays are often a time we remember what we’re most grateful for, and this Thanksgiving is an extra special one for one Detroit family.

Brett and Tammy Fowler are overjoyed to be reunited with their son Beckett - one very brave three-year-old.

For the better part of the last six months, Beckett has been living in Tennessee at St. Jude’s Hospital, battling ATRT brain cancer - a very rare, fast-growing tumour.

He has undergone serious surgery to remove the tumour, 30 rounds of radiation and five rounds of chemotherapy - all while being separated from his three other siblings.

But this Thanksgiving, Brett and Tammy are back together with their little boy, who returned home cancer-free.

After hearing his story, the Suite Dreams Project - a local Rochester-based charity - decided to step in.

With help from a generous community, they gave the Fowler home an entire makeover in time for the holidays.