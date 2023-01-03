This Morning’s agony aunt Deidre Sanders has emotionally recalled how it felt to be awarded an MBE a week before her husband passed away.

The former newspaper columnist was given the honour for her services to charity and mental health.

Speaking on This Morning on Tuesday, 3 January, Sanders opened up about how “special” it was to receive the award before her husband of 55 years, Rick, died.

“I think had he died before I got that news, it would have always just been a bittersweet thing so it’s lovely that we could share that,” she said.

