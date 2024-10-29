Father and son wear bizarre edible Halloween costumes on This Morning

A father and son appeared on This Morning on Monday, 28 October, dressed head to toe in Yorkshire pudding costumes.

James Paley and his 13-year-old son Aaron appeared on the ITV show in outfits constructed from the batter and coated in “lacquer and PVA” with gummy bears for glue.

The pub owner, who revealed he and his son started baking the puddings at 4am on Sunday, said the idea first came to him 10 years ago when Aaron’s older brother had lots of Yorkshires left over one day.

“We’d always sort of joked about one day, so we said we’d turn it into a superhero,” James told Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

“It’s actually quite cold [wearing the suit],” he admitted.