The sperm donor from The Man with 1000 Kids Netflix documentary took aim at the show’s producers during an appearance on This Morning, insisting his number of offspring “isn’t exceptional”.

Jonathan Meijer, 43, was questioned by presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley about his claims that the documentary was “exaggerated”.

The Man with 1000 Kids follows the Dutchman, who is believed to have fathered more than 500 children over nearly two decades.

Jonathan was quizzed by Ben and Cat on whether he thinks it’s “okay to have 550 children” - the number that he claims is the right one - that the series “exaggerated” with its title.

“It’s common practice for a donor, this is something people have to realise,” he said.

"They think it's exceptional or unique but it's not."