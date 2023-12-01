Watch: Thorpe Park reveals UK’s tallest and fastest roller coaster ride

The UK’s “tallest and fastest roller coaster” has been revealed in a thrill-seeking new point-of-view (POV) video.

Hyperia will launch at Thorpe Park in Surrey in 2024 with the theme park claiming people will see “twists like never before”.

The roller coaster soars to 236 feet (71m) in height and will reach speeds of over 80mph.

This CGI video shows the stomach-churning twists and turns, as well as a huge drop with a summit high above the park.

The ride features three inversions including a dive loop and a hill climb followed by a half loop and a half twist.