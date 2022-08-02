Rare male tiger arrives at Chester Zoo to help save his species

Chester Zoo has welcomed a special new arrival - a critically endangered Sumatran tiger named Dash.

The three-year-old male travelled to the UK on an important mission to help save his species from extinction, after he was identified as a genetically compatible mate for the zoo’s resident female, Kasarna.

Conservationists are hoping the pair will hit it off and eventually go on to have cubs.

As of 2022, only 400 Sumatran tigers remain in the wild.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.