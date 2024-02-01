Travel blogger warns against charging phones at airports: ‘You will regret it’

A travel blogger has revealed why travellers should avoid airport charging stations.

In a resurfaced TikTok from 2023, a traveller under the handle @travelpiratesus warned people that airport charging ports are a cybersecurity risk.

“Do not put your phone in those, do not charge your phone there. You will regret it,” she confessed.

She mentioned the FBI had previously warned people about airport charging stations, adding that cyber-attacks can be achieved through a USB charging port with a data connection function.