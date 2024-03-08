‘I’d rather take naps and shop’: TikToker defends being child-free after backlash

A TikTok creator divided social media users after declaring she’s child-free by choice and would rather take naps than deal with a screaming child.

Stephanie Noble posted a video explaining the reasons behind her decision and how she has to defend her choice.

"My purpose is getting my nails done, going shopping, treating myself," she said.

TikTok users were divided over the video, with one commenting "I do all of that with my daughter and husband" while another said: "People don't understand kids aren't for everyone."

Clarifying her position, Noble told the New York Post: “Being a mother is the most important job in the world, but it doesn’t mean every woman needs to sign up for that."